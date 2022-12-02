We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Ad nauseam: how the recession could hit the advertising industry

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

2 December 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss what an economic downturn could mean for the world of advertising. They speak to Sophie Lund-Yates about some of the listed companies, including WPP, ITV and Alphabet, and how they're coping. Also, Emma Wall talks to James Harries from the Troy Trojan Global Income fund.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.