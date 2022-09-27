We don’t support this browser anymore.
Ahead in the cloud

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

26 September 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss all things cloud computing. Andy Parker, founder of Elusive Brewing, talks about how cloud computing has made a difference to his brewery. Sophie Lund-Yates takes a look at some of the listed companies in this space, including Amazon and Alphabet and Emma Wall talks to Ziad Abou Gergi, Senior Fund Manager at HL.

