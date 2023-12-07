We don’t support this browser anymore.
Autumn Statement: Hunt for cuts

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

6 December 2023

We examine the Autumn Statement changes, looking at ISAs, tax cuts, economic forecasts, pension changes, and the politics. We also revisit shares and funds we suggested as ones to watch, to see how they’re faring.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.