Podcast

Bringing up the arrears: mortgage, debt and financial resilience in the cost-of-living crisis

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

17 July 2023

In this podcast, Susannah and Sarah explore the financial resilience of the nation, touching on debt, saving for retirement and mortgage rates.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.