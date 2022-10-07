We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Building Pressures

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

7 October 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss the effect the recent mini-budget and rising interest rates are having on the housing market. They speak to Adam Pitt, Senior Quantity Surveyor at Stephens and Stephens, for his opinion on whats going on in the market. Sophie Lund-Yates, talks about some of the listed companies in this space, and Emma Wall talks to Ariel Bezalel, a Fund Manager in the fixed income team at Jupiter Asset Management.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.