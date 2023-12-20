We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Buy-to-letdown: Unveiling the challenges and pension potential of buy-to-let and alternative income strategies

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

20 December 2023

We explore the challenges for buy-to-let investors and tenants, whether it’s a sensible option for your pension, and an alternative way to invest for income.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.