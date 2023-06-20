We don’t support this browser anymore.
Podcast

Coming to America: Is the US heading for a recession?

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

19 June 2023

In this podcast, Susannah & Sarah explore the current state of the US economy and how the UK will be impacted if the States go into recession.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.