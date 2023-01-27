We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Commodity rocks - what’s happening to commodity prices?

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

27 January 2023

In this week’s podcast we discuss what investing in commodities means for ESG and sustainability, as well as some interesting companies in the commodities sector.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.