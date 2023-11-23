We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

De-construction: Navigating the Investment Landscape of Infrastructure, HS2, and Housebuilding

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

22 November 2023

In this episode, Sarah and Susannah discuss investment into infrastructure. Talking HS2, housebuilding and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) implications, find out how all of this could impact your savings and investments.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.