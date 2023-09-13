We don’t support this browser anymore.
Podcast

Electric dreams: the rise of electric cars

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

11 September 2023

Investment and personal finance experts assess the ESG and commodities challenges, charging questions and how Tesla, BP and Aston Martin are navigating the EV revolution.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.