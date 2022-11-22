Archived article
Feeding Inflation
21 November 2022
In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss food prices and shopping trends. They speak to Sophie Lund-Yates about some of the listed companies and how they're coping. Emma Wall talks to Chris Murphy, Equity Income Fund Manager at Aviva Investors, about food prices, how they're impacting the big supermarket retailers, and how he analyses the pressure on these companies.
