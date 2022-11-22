We don’t support this browser anymore.
Podcast

Feeding Inflation

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

21 November 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss food prices and shopping trends. They speak to Sophie Lund-Yates about some of the listed companies and how they're coping. Emma Wall talks to Chris Murphy, Equity Income Fund Manager at Aviva Investors, about food prices, how they're impacting the big supermarket retailers, and how he analyses the pressure on these companies.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.