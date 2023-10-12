We don’t support this browser anymore.
Home Games: How YouTube, Netflix and the gaming industry are benefiting from the shift to staying in

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

10 October 2023

Our Investment and Personal Finance experts discuss the squeeze on budgets and the rise of the night in. We look at companies taking advantage of the shift as well as the struggles of the hospitality industry.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

