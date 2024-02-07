We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

How we are juggling pensions, savings and investments: mind the resilience gaps

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

30 January 2024

In this episode, Sarah and Susannah discuss the latest HL Savings & Resilience Barometer. We explore where life is getting tougher, how retirement resilience is falling, and reveal the golden rules of investing for those getting started.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.