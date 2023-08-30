We don’t support this browser anymore.
Investing for your family: How to set you and your children up for financial success

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

29 August 2023

Our investment and savings experts look at the ways we can lend a helping hand to our loved ones. Looking at investing for children, passing on your pension and inheritance tax – there are many ways to pass it on.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.