We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Investing in health

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

14 April 2023

In this podcast, Susannah & Sarah explore the impact of increasing ill-health on savings, investments and retirement planning.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.