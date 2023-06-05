We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Investing in our future

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

2 June 2023

In this podcast, Susannah and Sarah explore the investment implications of living longer and the impact a longer retirement could have on our pensions.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.