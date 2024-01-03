We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Investment outlook for 2024: navigating investments, pensions, savings, house prices and interest rates

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

28 December 2023

In this episode, we examine what 2024 might bring for investments, pensions, savings, house prices and interest rates, and explore funds and shares to watch.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.