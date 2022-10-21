We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Is Spending Stuffed?

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

21 October 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss how the business of manufacturing and selling discretionary goods is faring in the current climate. They speak to Charmain Ponnuthurai, Founder of Crane Cookware who manufactures and sells kitchenware and furniture. Sophie Lund-Yates talks about some of the listed companies in this space, and Emma Wall talks to Steve Clayton, Head of Equity Funds for Hargreaves Lansdown.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.