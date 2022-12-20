We don’t support this browser anymore.
Not going out

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

20 December 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss the trials of the hospitality sector with more people staying in. They speak to Sophie Lund-Yates about some of the listed companies, including Whitbread, Young's and Texas RoadHouse, and how they're coping. Emma Wall talks to Anna Farmbrough, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about travel and leisure.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.