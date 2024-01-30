We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Scam Shockers: Investment and Pension Traps Exposed

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

22 January 2024

In this episode, Sarah and Susannah talk about how you can protect yourself and family from investment and pension scams, and why cybersecurity is an Environment, Social and Governance issue. We also look at what market opportunities scams can bring and which companies could be most at risk.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.