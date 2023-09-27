We don’t support this browser anymore.
Podcast

Self-worth: Pension prospects and financial resilience of the self-employed

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

27 September 2023

Our investment and savings experts look at the highs and lows of working for yourself and the ways self-employed people can plan and prepare for a more comfortable financial future.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.