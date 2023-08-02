We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Summer Fayre: Beer, Beyoncé and beats

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

31 July 2023

Our investment and savings experts look at how the hospitality industry is faring this summer – exploring the outlook for events companies, brewers and a drinks giant. Find out what it could all mean for your finances.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.