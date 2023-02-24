We don’t support this browser anymore.
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

Tiring of retirement: Should you retire early?

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

24 February 2023

In this podcast, Susannah & Sarah explore the implications of early retirement for your pension, and what to consider if you’re a retiree returning to work.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Unlike the security offered by cash, investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.