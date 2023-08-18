We don’t support this browser anymore.
Track and yield: How Alphabet, Apple, and Nike are changing the wellness industry

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

16 August 2023

Our investment and savings experts look at the wellness industry, with a focus on how tech giants are using AI to change the way we monitor our health, fitness and nutrition.

Do you have any questions about this episode or topics you’d like us to cover? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach us on podcast@hl.co.uk.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, seek advice. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.