We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On
Podcast

What now?

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

30 December 2022

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss what they'll be watching in 2023 and talk to our Senior Pensions Analyst Helen Morrissey about the State Pension. They speak to Sophie Lund-Yates about some of our 5 shares to watch in 2023, including Volvo and Bunzl. Emma Wall talks about what funds can help diversify your portfolio.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.