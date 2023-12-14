COP28 – where are the opportunities for investors?

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

Experts predict that by the end of this year, we’ll have reached global temperatures of 1.4°C above preindustrial levels.

While this might sound minor, every fraction of a degree higher and the likelihood and severity of extreme weather events increases. Not to mention, increased temperatures lead to the ice and glaciers melting, causing rising sea levels.

At 3°C, cities like Tokyo, Mumbai, New York, and London will be partially or fully underwater. The world is currently on track for 2.9°C of warming.

This is why leaders from across the world have come together in Dubai for COP28, pledging action to limit global warming at 1.5°C and rewire the economy.

The science says that to do this, the world has to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 and by 2050, to reach net zero.

The image below shows a graph of global CO2 emissions per year, over the last 150 years alongside the global target for the next 50 years.

Source: Global Carbon Project 2022.

To reach these all-important reductions we need significant change to our energy supplies, food systems, and our relationship with nature – and with change comes investment opportunities.

Key takeaways from COP28

Global leaders have agreed to transition away from fossil fuels

Nations have pledged to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030

The first ever roadmap to transform our food systems to net zero has been defined

Over $2.5bn has been mobilised to protect and restore nature

What does this mean for investors?

In the ongoing transition away from fossil fuels, investors have to assess their portfolio's exposure and decide whether they want to bear the burden of stranded asset risk.

It’s encouraging that over 40% of global oil producers have signed a new charter pledging to decarbonise at COP28. However, not all companies are aligned with the transition toward net zero emissions. So, investors exposed to fossil fuels should weigh up the associated risks before deciding to invest.

What does good look like in the oil and gas industry?

While COP28 has highlighted the weakening prospects for long-term growth in fossil fuels, it’s unveiled a range of opportunities in the new, clean and green economy. Tripling the increase in global renewables could see solar and wind making up 40% of global electricity generation by 2030.

Companies spearheading the transition to green energy, like renewable energy providers, solar panel and wind turbine manufacturers, and those involved in developing energy storage solutions, could be poised to reap the benefits.

The UN’s roadmap for food and farming was another major area of discussion. It’s the first instalment of a plan to reform the world’s food systems, reducing emissions and catering to a growing population, while still maintaining food security and nutrition.

It covers livestock, crops, food loss and waste, forest and wetlands, fisheries and aquaculture, as well as soil and water. The transformation needed in these areas will benefit some companies while harming others, so it’s important to be aware of it.

Recognising the link between nature and climate is important, and leaders at COP28 have pledged billions of dollars of investment for helping restore nature.

Investors could consider exploring opportunities in companies dedicated to conserving and restoring forests, oceans, and overall biodiversity, aligning with nations' declarations to amplify investments in this pivotal area.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments and any income from them will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Learn more about responsible investment

Fund Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive our expert fund research and insights.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Advert on another website HL mention in the media Existing client Mobile application Search Engine / Research Advert in the press Recommendation from a friend HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.