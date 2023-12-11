Tara Clee
Tara's part of our ESG Research team. After intially joining on our graduate scheme, her passion for investing responsibly and climate change led her to joining our ESG team. She helped to spearhead our net zero strategy and engagement plan, and has contributed towards the Investor Policy Dialogue on Deforestation as well as writing insightful content about to help clients invest sustainably.
Latest content from Tara
February 2023
CV
ESG Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
July 2022 – Present
Graduate Trainee
Hargreaves Lansdown
Sept 2020 - July 2022 • 1 yr 9 mos
Senior Investment Helpdesk Consultant
Hargreaves Lansdown
July 2018 – Sept 2020 • 2 yrs 2 mos
In the press
