Tara Clee

ESG Analyst

Tara's part of our ESG Research team. After intially joining on our graduate scheme, her passion for investing responsibly and climate change led her to joining our ESG team. She helped to spearhead our net zero strategy and engagement plan, and has contributed towards the Investor Policy Dialogue on Deforestation as well as writing insightful content about to help clients invest sustainably.

Covers

Responsible investing

Latest content from Tara

CV

ESG Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2022 – Present

Graduate Trainee

Hargreaves Lansdown

Sept 2020 - July 2022 • 1 yr 9 mos

Senior Investment Helpdesk Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2018 – Sept 2020 • 2 yrs 2 mos

In the press

Press articles quoting or featuring our experts and spokespeople. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for these articles’ content and accuracy and may not share the views of the author or publication listed below.

esgclarity.com
COP28 closes with deal that ‘demands greater ambition’
citywire.com
‘UK less attractive’ after Sunak’s net-zero U-turn