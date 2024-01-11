We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • Cybersecurity – expert views on how to shelter your portfolio

    Cyber attacks can cost companies millions which can impact investor return. Find out what our Wealth Shortlist managers do to limit the risk.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Tara Clee
    ESG Analyst

    Published on 11 January 2024

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    Cyberspace is the Wild West of our digital age. But the currency isn’t gold, silver or counterfeit bank notes, it’s data.

    In 2023, nearly one third of all UK businesses faced a cybersecurity breach or attack, increasing to just over two thirds for large companies. These attacks can be expensive – the average cost of a data breach globally reached $4.45 million last year, up 15% over three years.

    But good cybersecurity isn’t just about companies safeguarding their own operations and cash. They need to make sure companies in their supply chains have strong controls too. Suppliers, usually smaller companies with limited resources, can inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities and cause some chinks in the armour.

    As companies struggle with this new cyber secure reality, investors are taking note of how important protecting data is to the value of their investments. Understanding exposure to companies with poor cyber controls is key to making sure your investment doesn’t just grow, but can survive the high noon showdown of digital threats in cyberspace.

    How could cybersecurity impact my investments?

    ESG Analyst Tara Clee breaks down why every investor needs to understand and address cyber security risks in their portfolio.

    Here’s how some of the fund managers from our Wealth Shortlist have managed cybersecurity risk in their portfolio.

    This isn’t personal advice. Remember, all investments and any income they produce can fall as well as rise in value – you could get back less than you invest. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

    Cybersecurity is a universal risk, especially impactful on data-focused businesses.

    Last year, one of the fund’s holdings, Morgan Advance Materials, suffered a cyber incident which led to significant operational challenges. The firm has recovered from this incident but had to manage a fall in sales of £10m as they couldn’t process business.

    Morgan Advance have taken exceptional costs in experts to rectify issues of around £15m and pulled forward planned spend in IT to strengthen their systems of over £10m. The short-term sales loss and exceptional costs will not be recovered but the investment in IT will improve business operations going forward, improve efficiency and lead to far better cybersecurity.

    This underscores the imperative of constant cybersecurity investment and robust defence mechanisms needed for all businesses, as risks persist and evolve.

    Matt Evans, Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity



    Visa and MasterCard are both holdings in the fund and face the risk of a systematically significant event should either of their payment networks face a breach. As such it is vital both firms maintain strong and resilient cybersecurity controls.

    My previous conversations with the CEO of Visa indicated that this area has an unlimited budget and is a standing agenda item at every board meeting. The network itself cannot be breached using traditional cyber hacking techniques and would need to be physically breached at their network data centre (location undisclosed) but the security there is not dissimilar to Fort Knox.

    James Thomson, Rathbone Global Opportunities



    In assessing a company’s resilience to cyber-attacks, we consider multiple factors including the company’s policies and procedures, country jurisdiction, history of breaches, evidence of system audits, staff training, board or senior management data security oversight and independent validation.

    An example of a holding where cybersecurity is core to the company’s operations, is Altair. The business offers cloud-based design simulation tools for high-end product design and development. Due to the nature of Altair’s business, the company works closely with customers in the early product design phase, which is highly sensitive.

    In our conversation with management, it was flagged that the company stores a minimal amount of customer data on site and conducts regular data security resilience checks. Over time, Altair has strengthened its data privacy measures and dedicated oversight of its security framework, evidencing strong management of this ESG risk.

    Kirsty Desson, Abrdn Global Smaller Companies

    To learn more about considering ESG risks in your portfolio, visit our Responsible Investment Hub.

    Visit the hub



    Want to see how these funds get on in 2024?

    Watchlists let you track investments like this year’s five responsible funds to watch without spending real money. You can follow performance, create your own watchlist or copy the details of real holdings.

    Log in to your account to keep track online or with the HL mobile app.

    Start a watchlist

    Fund Insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive our expert fund research and insights.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Cybersecurity – why it matters and 2 share ideas

      11 January

      What’s next for mortgages and house prices in 2024?

      10 January

      Pensions and your self-assessment tax return – what you need to know

      10 January

      Is this the last chance to fix at 5%? – here’s what savers could do

      9 January

      Five exchange traded funds (ETFs) to watch for 2024

      8 January

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Cybersecurity – why it matters and 2 share ideas

      We take a look at the growing opportunities in cybersecurity and explore the risks that investors should keep in mind.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      11 Jan 2024 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      What’s next for mortgages and house prices in 2024?

      Mortgage rates have been falling in recent weeks, a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel for the property market. But just how long will it take to get out into the sunshine?

      Sarah Coles

      10 Jan 2024 2 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Pensions and your self-assessment tax return – what you need to know

      Self-employed or a high earner? Here are our top tips to help lower your tax bill before the 31 January self-assessment deadline.

      Isabel McDougall

      10 Jan 2024 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Is this the last chance to fix at 5%? – here’s what savers could do

      The clock is ticking on the top fixed-rate savings. Here’s what could be next, and what you can do with your savings.

      Guy James

      09 Jan 2024 3 min read