Cybersecurity – expert views on how to shelter your portfolio

Cyber attacks can cost companies millions which can impact investor return. Find out what our Wealth Shortlist managers do to limit the risk.
Cyberspace is the Wild West of our digital age. But the currency isn’t gold, silver or counterfeit bank notes, it’s data.
In 2023, nearly one third of all UK businesses faced a cybersecurity breach or attack, increasing to just over two thirds for large companies. These attacks can be expensive – the average cost of a data breach globally reached $4.45 million last year, up 15% over three years.
But good cybersecurity isn’t just about companies safeguarding their own operations and cash. They need to make sure companies in their supply chains have strong controls too. Suppliers, usually smaller companies with limited resources, can inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities and cause some chinks in the armour.
As companies struggle with this new cyber secure reality, investors are taking note of how important protecting data is to the value of their investments. Understanding exposure to companies with poor cyber controls is key to making sure your investment doesn’t just grow, but can survive the high noon showdown of digital threats in cyberspace.
ESG Analyst Tara Clee breaks down why every investor needs to understand and address cyber security risks in their portfolio.
Here’s how some of the fund managers from our Wealth Shortlist have managed cybersecurity risk in their portfolio.
Cybersecurity is a universal risk, especially impactful on data-focused businesses.
Matt Evans, Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity
Visa and MasterCard are both holdings in the fund and face the risk of a systematically significant event should either of their payment networks face a breach. As such it is vital both firms maintain strong and resilient cybersecurity controls.
James Thomson, Rathbone Global Opportunities
In assessing a company’s resilience to cyber-attacks, we consider multiple factors including the company’s policies and procedures, country jurisdiction, history of breaches, evidence of system audits, staff training, board or senior management data security oversight and independent validation.
Kirsty Desson, Abrdn Global Smaller Companies
To learn more about considering ESG risks in your portfolio, visit our Responsible Investment Hub.
