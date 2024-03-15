Direct Line has been struggling to find its footing in recent years. A potential takeover by Ageas has been a catalyst for rerating in the past month. But there’s still plenty hanging in the balance. The Board has rejected two proposals so far - both for a part cash, part stock deal. Investors will be keen to hear thoughts from management and details on ‘further initiatives’ supposedly coming next week.

Back to the day-to-day. Expect motor insurance price hikes to dominate headlines and commentary from the new CEO should point to improving insurance margins over the year. But Direct Line was slower to raise prices than the wider market which means it’ll take longer to feel the benefits than peers. There’s still a long way to go if Direct Line wants to return a stable dividend and restore investor confidence. In the meantime, the valuation is being supported by deal speculation, always a risky spot to be in.