Carnival’s first-quarter results will reveal whether the strong financial progress seen in 2023 has continued. Strong booking momentum seen in the final quarter last year means there’s not much expectation of any slippage. The three months to February is traditionally the cruise ship operator’s quietest period. So most of the heavy lifting required to meet the full-year underlying cash profit (EBITDA) guidance of around $5.6bn is likely still to be done over the remainder of the year.

Consensus forecasts expect EBITDA to land at a little over $0.8bn in the first quarter, so management will need to see further evidence of solid forward bookings to raise expectations for 2024, especially against a backdrop of rising fuel prices. Given the seasonality, we’re unlikely to see much movement in the company’s net debt pile which totalled $28.2bn at year-end. And for now, it’s doubtful that a return to the dividend list will be on the horizon.