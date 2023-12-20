We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • Some Do’s and Don’ts of consolidating your finances

    With up to £1.7bn of unclaimed assets out there waiting to be claimed, there are some careful decisions to make about if and how you should consolidate.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nick Colman
    Financial Planning Writer

    Published on 20 December 2023

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    There’s up to £1.7bn worth of unclaimed investments, savings and pensions. If they stay unclaimed, money from the pot will go to good causes. Since 2011, £892mn in forgotten savings has gone to those in need.

    Recent figures from account finding service, Gretel claim three in ten people could have money lost and languishing in an old account. If you’re one of those people, you might be wondering what you can do with your lost assets if you found them.

    To help you keep track of everything, your first thought might be consolidating your lost accounts. While this can be sensible, some things might be better left where they are.

    Here are some things to consider when you dig up your old assets.

    This is not personalised advice. What to consolidate depends on your personal circumstances. If you’re unsure, seek advice.

    Consolidating savings accounts

    Do

    • Think about closing old accounts paying next to nothing in interest and move your money somewhere it’ll work harder for you.

    • Have a savings strategy so you can find the right number and mix of savings accounts. Once you have an emergency fund, you can consider fixing cash you won’t need over periods that suit you best. But remember, money cannot be taken out of fixed term accounts until they mature.

      This could earn you a higher overall rate on your money. Your emergency fund should be three to six months’ worth of essential expenses while you’re working and one to three years’ worth in retirement as a rule of thumb.

    Don't

    • Forget the FSCS only protects the first £85,000 held with each banking licence if something goes wrong. Consolidation shouldn’t mean busting this limit. You can still keep your savings in one place with a cash savings platform like Active Savings. So you can take advantage of the best rates from a few different banks and still see them all in one place.

      Try Active Savings

      You’ll get to choose from a range of products paying competitive rates across a variety of banks and building societies, all in one online account.

    If your savings rate is lower than the rate of inflation, the spending power of your money will reduce over time.

    Consolidating investment accounts

    Do

    • Consider bringing your investments onto a single platform, so you can keep track of them and manage them more easily.
    • Look at your overall portfolio. Having them together helps you check you’re properly diversified and haven’t invested more in some areas than you’d intended.
    • Look at the overall service and value to make sure you’re getting what you need.
    • Check whether you can be paid for the move – because some platforms will periodically offer cashback. You need to check their whole offering suits you, and not just get distracted by the extra cash, but it’s definitely a nice bonus.

    Don't

    • Be afraid to transfer ISAs. You can move anything you want from ISAs you paid into in previous tax years. You can move money paid in during this tax year too. But if you want to make this move, you have to move everything paid in this tax year.
    • Forget to check if there are any costs for moving accounts, and whether you might lose any benefits that you need.

    Remember, investments can go down as well as up in value and you could get back less than you invest.

    Consolidating pensions

    Do

    • Take the time to track down old pensions. Especially since auto-enrolment, you might have had pensions with previous employers that you’d forgotten about.

    • Try bringing together as many pensions as makes sense for you. This will cut down on the admin and help you see whether you’re on track for retirement. When you get to retirement, it also helps you make the best possible decisions based on all your retirement savings.

      You might, for example, choose to take a small pension as a cash lump sum and spend it. But, if you consolidate into a larger pension, you’re more likely to make the most of it, without losing the option of taking withdrawals.

    • Consider the type of pension you move to. This includes everything from fees to service.

      Consolidating into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could give you far more investment options.

    Don't

    • Switch without considering exit fees or charges. These can be expensive, and in some cases means it’s just not worth making the move. Check you’re not going to lose any guaranteed benefits by transferring either.

    • Be in a hurry to switch a defined benefit pension (including final salary pensions).

      These are incredibly valuable, so anyone with a final salary scheme should think long and hard before switching. In most cases it’s not worth it.

      If you’re unsure, ask for financial advice.

    Remember, you’ll usually need to be at least 55 (rising to 57 from 2028) before you can access the money in your pension.

    Consolidating with HL

    Once you’ve decided what to consolidate, we can help you bring your pensions, and investments all under one roof. And with Active Savings you can see your savings alongside these, using the same login details.

    We can help you simplify your finances, get clarity and gain control. Plus, we’ve brought back our biggest ever cashback offer.

    Save money with the return of our biggest ever cashback offer

    Save money with the return of our biggest ever cashback offer

    Get more choice, clarity and control

    Get cashback when you transfer your ISAs, pensions, or investments. Or, open and add money to a new Active Savings Account. You can use the money to top up your investments, put it towards fees or withdraw it to your bank account.

    To get these offers, you need to register your interest first. Once you’ve registered, you’ll then have until 29 February 2024 to apply to transfer, or until 31 January 2024 to open your Active Savings Account.

    ISA and investment cashback terms

    Pensions cashback terms

    Active Savings cashback terms

    Find out more and register

    Find out more and register

    ISA and investments
    You transfer We give you
    £4,000 - £9,999 £50
    £10,000 - £19,999 £100
    £20,000 - £39,999 £150
    £40,000 - £59,999 £300
    £60,000 - £79,999 £500
    £80,000 or more £1,000
    Pensions
    You transfer We give you
    £10,000 - £29,999 £100
    £30,000 - £59,999 £250
    £60,000 - £89,999 £500
    £90,000 - £109,999 £1,000
    £110,000 - £124,999 £1,250
    £125,000 - £999,999 £1,500
    £1,000,000+ £3,500
    Active Savings
    Value of savings products We give you
    £5,000 - £9,999 £10
    £10,000 - £19,999 £20
    £20,000 - £29,999 £30
    £30,000 - £49,999 £40
    £50,000 - £79,999 £50
    £80,000+ £100

    Find out more and register

    Find out more and register

    The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Article image credit: Getty images/Johannes Eisele.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Should you ditch premium bonds for a Cash ISA?

      20 December

      Investing in the ‘Magnificent Seven’ – which shares are held in my fund and why

      19 December

      What were the top investment strategies of 2023?

      19 December

      5 rumoured IPOs for 2024

      18 December

      Interest rates hold firm for now – what it means for your savings, mortgages, and annuities

      14 December

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Investing and saving

      Should you ditch premium bonds for a Cash ISA?

      We take a look at your chances of winning with premium bonds and whether there’s a better way to save.

      Sarah Coles

      20 Dec 2023 4 min read

      Category: Funds

      Investing in the ‘Magnificent Seven’ – which shares are held in my fund and why

      Where next for the Magnificent Seven, which ones are held in my fund and why.

      Steve Clayton

      19 Dec 2023 6 min read

      Category: Funds

      What were the top investment strategies of 2023?

      In a volatile year for stock markets, we share which three investing themes dominated 2023 and what could be next.

      Joe Hill

      19 Dec 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      5 rumoured IPOs for 2024

      Could the IPO market come roaring back to life in 2024? Here are 5 rumoured IPOs we could see next year.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      18 Dec 2023 5 min read