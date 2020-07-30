GoCo Group - profits fall on higher investment, dividend flat

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

GoCo reported an 8.9% increase in revenues in the first half, reaching £82.8m. However, operating profits fell 18.9% to £7.7m, reflecting increased marketing spend and investment in new products.

The group announced an interim dividend of 0.4 p per share, in line with last year.

The shares rose 1.5% in early trading.

Our view

Price comparison is GoCo's engine room. It's a simple business, allowing consumers to compare products, and charging providers a fee when a product is purchased via the website.

Growth's driven by a steady increase in eyeballs on screens and improving conversion to purchase. Coronavirus has led to a slight decline in quote volumes, although improved conversion has generally offset that headwind. However, attracting customers to the site has been problem in the past.

The answer is expensive marketing campaigns. While recent product innovations, such as £250 excess insurance, are intended to increase customer retention large marketing budgets will always be a feature of the business.

The good news is that marketing aside price comparison is very cash generative. Once the sites up and running maintenance is modest. The cash generated is being poured into the "strategic investment" programme as GoCompare looks to expand outside its traditional insurance base.

The group dabbles in voucher codes, but the real focus is on Utilities.

Utility contracts are high value, increasing the amount GoCo can charge providers, and consumers are forever being encouraged to switch by regulators. The recently launched weflip is GoCo's first in-house 'Saving as a Service' product and it's been bulked up with acquisitions. Management think the automated switching service has the potential to revolutionise the way we buy services - and if it's successful it will revolutionise GoCo as well.

The GoCompare website is very transactional - users log on to the website, buy a product and leave. They might come back next year or they might not. weflip gives GoCo an ongoing relationship with its customers, earning revenues over a longer period of time and reducing the need for constant marketing spend to keep customers coming back. That would make GoCo a lower risk, higher margin business.

It's proving popular with customers, with user numbers up by 61% year-on-year. However, a £2.2m operating loss shows that there's more work to be done.

We're prepared to give the group the benefit of the doubt for now. But we will be keeping half an eye on the balance sheet. Debt has been creeping up despite the strong cash generation. A lot of the cash has gone on acquisitions and a not insignificant dividend (with the group aiming to pay out 20-40% of profit after tax going forwards) - although both are sensible uses of cash from a shareholder's perspective.

GoCompare key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 16.8

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 13.5

Prospective yield: 1.1% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

The Price Comparison division saw revenues fall 1% during the half, to £69.7m, as the coronavirus outbreak reduced customer activity and travel insurance was withdrawn altogether for most of the second quarter. Increased above-the-line marketing costs for GoCompare and higher administrative costs meant underlying operating profit in the division fell 13% to £22.3m.

The newer AutoSave division, which includes automatic switching service weflip, saw revenues rise dramatically to £10.8m (2019: £2.3m). Customer numbers have grown from 300,000 to 483,000. Higher costs meant the division remained loss making, but performance improved from a £7.8m operating loss last year to £2.2m this year.

Rewards faced significant headwinds from coronavirus, with retail advertising falling and a weak performance in travel. As a result revenues fell 36% to £2.3m, while the division fell to a £0.2m loss compared to a £1.2m profit last year.

Free cash flow came in at £9.9m, compared to £7.4m in 2019.

Net debt stood at £71.5m at the end of the half, broadly unchanged from the start of the year, as cash inflows were offset by acquisitions and dividend payments.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

