Navigating financial wellbeing in a cost-of-living crisis

In this article and webinar, we explore financial wellbeing in a cost-of-living crisis, but this isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if a course of action is right for you, ask for financial advice.

Almost 9 out of 10 UK adults have faced rising living costs. And it’s having a significant impact, with a quarter of people now spending more than they earn and at risk of running up debt.

I ran a webinar with Ola Majekodunmi from All Things Money looking at ways to make your money go further, including:

The power of a budget

How to cut costs

Why you should say yes to a YES fund

Financial self-care

And how to give your pension some attention

As with all Fearless events, there were lots of great questions. Here are the ones we didn’t get chance to answer.

Webinar Q&A

Q: What is an example of a budget plan?

A: Budgeting is knowing where your money is going, not wondering where it has gone.

It’s splitting your income into chunks. You can then see what you spend your money on, prioritise and hopefully have some left over to enjoy:

Essential you – Rent, bills, food and debt repayments

Future you – Savings and pension

Fun you – Luxuries, hobbies and holidays

There’s not a one-size-fits-all budget plan. Yours will depend on your goals and lifestyle. You can use our budget calculator to give you a head start.

Use our budget calculator

Q: What happens when you have nothing left after your budget?

A: Selling unwanted clothes or tech on resale sites is a great way to give you a small one-off financial boost.

There are also cashback websites or survey and market research sites which want your feedback in exchange for some passive income.

But a more realistic longer-term fix is looking at how you can earn more. Unfortunately, only two in five women negotiate pay rises. If you think you’re worth more, why not:

Research and benchmark your salary against similar roles

Know your value and write down why you’re worth a higher salary

Plan how you’ll bring this up with your manager

This will give you confidence to ask. And if they say no, then it might be time to consider looking for a new job.

Q: I sold my flat last year and I’m not planning to buy for a while. What should I do with this money?

A: This is money you don’t want to waste. So, if you plan on buying in the next five years, put your money into a fixed, high-yield savings account, until you start looking again.

HL’s Active Savings can give you access to fixed-term savings products from different banks and building societies, with one online account. You could get better rates and more choice than a typical high street bank.

Just remember you can’t usually withdraw your money with a fixed product until your term has ended.

Learn more about Active Savings

Q: I don't know how to invest my money. Does HL have designated professionals that can help in doing this?

A: Investing for the first time is easier than you might think. There’s lots of helpful information on our website to help you get started and guide you through the process.

Learn more about investing

Our Helpdesk is also there to answer any questions you may have. They can talk you though the different investment options or the types of account we offer but they do not provide individual financial advice.

You can also look at Financial Advice service if you would prefer an expert to build an investment portfolio for your goals. It costs a min £495 over the telephone and £1,495 face to face (plus VAT where applicable).

Find out about our financial advice service

Q: I tend to buy when stressed, do you have any recommendations to mitigate that trigger?

Shopping can boost our mood, whether treating ourselves or someone else. You can get that same dopamine hit by going for a walk, hitting the gym, cooking or reading a book.

But there are also little tips to stop impulse spending from damaging your long-term savings goals, for example: