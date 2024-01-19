NS&I cuts Premium Bond prize fund rate – what you need to know

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

There’s bad news for Premium Bond savers. In March the prize fund rate will be cut from 4.65% to 4.4%.

The cash balances are full to bursting at National Savings & Investments (NS&I). So, without the need to attract more cash, it’s putting on the brakes, and Premium Bond holders are paying the price. And if this doesn’t slow the inbound cash flow, there might be more cuts on the cards.

This article gives you information to help you make the most of your money, but it isn't personal advice. If you're not sure if a certain action is right for you, seek advice.

Why has the prize rate been cut?

NS&I has a full-year fundraising target of £7.5bn. While offering a bumper rate on its one-year fixed rate bonds in September, NS&I attracted an eye-watering £7.7bn of savings in just one quarter to the end of September.

This smashed targets, leaving it sitting on £9.8bn at the end of September, only halfway through its financial year.

It then cut the rate on those one-year bonds, and the flood of money slowed. But it’s still been attracting cash – with £2.2bn flowing into NS&I in October and £400mn in November.

Premium Bonds are its biggest product, so by changing the prize fund, NS&I’s likely hoping it’ll avoid spending too much money on attracting more cash than it really wants. The risk is that if the money keeps coming, NS&I might cut the rate again.

It said in the announcement that it was making the change to allow room for competitors. This is likely due to reactions from banks in the autumn, when NS&I offered the best rate on the market – making it very hard for the banks to compete.

However, since the easy access savings market hasn’t moved as much as the fixed rate markets in the past few weeks, this might be just part of the picture.

What it could mean for you

If you’re thinking about putting money into Premium Bonds, it’s not just the cut in the interest rate to be aware of. You also need to know that in the average month, the average bond won’t usually win, so they would lose money after inflation.

Now that easy access accounts are keeping pace with inflation, you’re paying the price for an outside chance of winning a life-changing sum of money.

For a lot of people, the certainty of a savings rate will likely be more appealing. In which case it’s worth shopping around among the smaller banks, building societies and savings platforms for the best possible rate.

Active Savings is another way to take the hassle out of moving your savings around to get a better deal.

You can find and access great rates from our bank and building society partners, all in one easy-to-use online account. Choose rates from a few months to several years. All next to your easily accessible savings.

DISCOVER ACTIVE SAVINGS

If you’re looking to secure a Cash ISA rate, you can also look at the HL Cash ISA. You can spread your money across a fixed rate and easy access through one online Cash ISA.

That makes it easy to match your savings to your needs, without paying more tax than you need to. ISA and tax rules can change and their benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

EXPLORE THE HL CASH ISA

This website is issued by Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited (company number 1896481), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with firm reference 115248.

The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 915119). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.

Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited are subsidiaries of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (company number 2122142).

Editor's choice: our weekly email Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Recommendation from a friend Mobile application Existing client HL mention in the media Advert in the press HL mention on another website Advert on another website Search Engine / Research Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star