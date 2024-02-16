Standard Life Global Smaller Companies - Fund in focus

1 August 2016

From time to time we highlight one of the funds from our Wealth 150 as our Fund in focus. The Wealth 150 represents what we believe to be the best funds across the major sectors. This week Heather Ferguson, Investment Analyst, looks at the Standard Life Global Smaller Companies Fund.

Winning formulas are hard to come by in the investment world. A successful strategy in one area does not often translate well to another so when a manager develops a process that can be widely applied it is time to sit up and take note.

Standard Life's Harry Nimmo is one such manager. He has featured on the Wealth 150 list of our favourite managers since its inception in 2003 and his management style has resulted in exceptional returns for investors in his UK Smaller Companies Fund.

His approach, termed the 'Matrix', is used to screen the stock market for quality companies capable of strong growth, where their value has begun to be recognised by other investors. The Matrix scores more than 6000 smaller companies across the world on a number of factors such as dividend yield, earnings and the share price's direction of travel. The team then meet the management of companies that score highly to identify those they believe could become tomorrow's larger businesses. Companies identified by the matrix in the past have included Rightmove and Ted Baker, which have both proven hugely successful.

In January 2012, Standard Life launched the Global Smaller Companies Fund with the view to apply this process without geographical constraint. Alan Rowsell, who co-manages the fund alongside Harry Nimmo, is responsible for the day-to-day management and has successfully implemented the strategy on a global scale. Since launch, the fund has risen 79.1%* compared to 56.1% for the benchmark, although past performance is not a guide to future returns.

Annual percentage growth July 11 -

July 12 July 12 -

July 13 July 13 -

July 14 July 14 -

July 15 July 15 -

July 16 IA Global -6.95% 20.58% 8.21% 10.2% 9.39% Standard Life Inv Global Smaller Companies n/a 24.23% 3.28% 14.45% 15.63%

Source: Lipper IM to *01/07/2016.

Past performance is not a guide to future returns. Full year performance figures before July 2012 are unavailable.

Since launch, the fund has been biased towards the consumer sectors. Recent investments in this area include Volaris Aviation, a Mexican airline, and Align Technology, which produce invisible braces for teeth. The former has declining competition and plentiful growth opportunities – they have also made it possible to fly across the country more cheaply than taking the bus. Align braces have proven popular with adults unwilling to sport traditional re-aligners, and as they have patented technology the company faces very little competition. The manager is confident in the growth prospects for these businesses and as a long-term investor hopes to retain them in the portfolio if they grow into large businesses.

The overall positioning of the fund is driven by the output from the Matrix, which often translates to country or sector biases. The Matrix led Alan Rowsell to avoid higher-risk emerging markets and commodity-related companies through 2015, for example, which was positive for the fund's performance as these areas performed poorly. However, the Matrix process tends to lag trends as they develop in the market and this positioning acted as a drag on more recent returns as these areas improved. The Matrix has begun to indicate that emerging markets are worthy of further consideration and so the manager may look to increase exposure to these areas. As trends tend to be long lived, it does not cause the manager concern to miss the initial stages.

While all new investments in the fund will be in higher-risk smaller companies, the manager is able to hold up to 30% of the portfolio elsewhere. This allows him to remain invested in businesses as they grow into tomorrow's biggest success stories and are no longer classified as smaller companies. The fund operates a concentrated portfolio which enables each holding to make a significant impact on returns however this is a higher-risk approach.

Our verdict

Alan Rowsell has co-managed this fund since its inception and has benefitted from the support of Harry Nimmo and the wider Standard Life Investment Team. Our analysis suggests the fund's returns are mainly down to the managers' stock selection. Its global mandate allows the managers access to a wider range of opportunities than exist in the UK, including those in emerging markets. We remain confident in the managers' ability to add value over the long term and the fund retains its place on the Wealth 150 list of our favourite funds across the major sectors.

